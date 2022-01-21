Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.28. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 236 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.18.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 994.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

