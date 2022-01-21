Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 364,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,193 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $123,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,640 shares of company stock worth $161,277,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.09. 621,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,542,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.45. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $868.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.38.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.