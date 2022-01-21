Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $395.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $365.00 to $395.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.38.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $316.56 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.45. The firm has a market cap of $880.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,640 shares of company stock worth $161,277,754 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

