Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading 9.3% Higher

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG)’s stock price traded up 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 188,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 71,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.43. The company has a market cap of C$65.49 million and a P/E ratio of -9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 14.74.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMG)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 166 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.