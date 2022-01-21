Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Metromile stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. Metromile has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metromile will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MILE. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Metromile by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Metromile by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Metromile by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

