MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 47.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

MGEE stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

