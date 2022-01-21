Michael J. Ancius Acquires 730 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FAST traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,850,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

