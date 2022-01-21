Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Billion

Brokerages expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report sales of $7.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.54 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $6.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $31.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.29 billion to $32.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $36.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.57 billion to $39.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after buying an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.82. 1,306,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,880,943. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average of $78.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

