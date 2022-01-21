Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,653 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,573 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.9% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,746,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $492,275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,121,553 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,672,668,000 after purchasing an additional 427,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,149,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,270,971,000 after acquiring an additional 137,945 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 120.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,871,000 after acquiring an additional 141,510 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $222.42 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $407.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.46.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

