Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.35

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 4061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Missfresh in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Missfresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Missfresh in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $329.32 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Missfresh in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

