Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 349.33 ($4.77).

MAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.46) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.96) to GBX 276 ($3.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.78) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday.

LON:MAB traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 259.20 ($3.54). The company had a trading volume of 880,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,600. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 243.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 258.61. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 213.60 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 368 ($5.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99.

In other news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £29,056.20 ($39,645.52).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

