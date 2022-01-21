Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $64,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 242,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,042,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $153.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

