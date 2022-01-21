Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.27% of Waters worth $59,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 506.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Waters by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 18,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 634.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters stock opened at $316.42 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $258.91 and a one year high of $428.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.42 and a 200 day moving average of $368.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

