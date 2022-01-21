Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 42,705 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $47,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

