Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 44,355 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,355 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Raytheon Technologies worth $69,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

RTX opened at $88.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.69. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.