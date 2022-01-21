Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $48,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Stryker by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 28.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $132,245,000 after buying an additional 111,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $257.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.17 and its 200 day moving average is $265.11. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.59.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

