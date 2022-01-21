Mizuho Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Underperform

Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $24.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

HPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,666.39%.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.