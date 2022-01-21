MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $795.15

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 795.15 ($10.85) and traded as low as GBX 700 ($9.55). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 716 ($9.77), with a volume of 13,627 shares trading hands.

GLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.01) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 910 ($12.42) to GBX 900 ($12.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 747.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 794.29. The company has a market capitalization of £420.08 million and a P/E ratio of 12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 4.92.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

