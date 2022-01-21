Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA) shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 4,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 14,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of C$111.58 million and a PE ratio of -14.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.49.

Mkango Resources Company Profile (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

