Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company. It involved in developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin(R) therapeutics. Molecular Partners AG is based in SWITZERLAND. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.90.

Molecular Partners stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molecular Partners will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

