Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $63.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,558. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

