Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $63.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,558. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
About Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.
