MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $541.67.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total transaction of $2,122,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MongoDB by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDB traded down $9.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.86. The stock had a trading volume of 46,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,550. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.93. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.