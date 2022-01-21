Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.23

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

GLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

