Moonriver (MOVR) Price Reaches $104.60

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Moonriver has a total market cap of $295.03 million and $33.56 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonriver has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $104.60 or 0.00270371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00056493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.26 or 0.07284616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,628.60 or 0.99846875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00063514 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,236,594 coins and its circulating supply is 2,820,491 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.