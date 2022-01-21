Morgan Stanley Cuts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $112.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

DUK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $102.31 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

