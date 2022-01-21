Morgan Stanley Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $127.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CZR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.33.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.