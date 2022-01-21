Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,900.00 price objective on the stock.

Anglo American stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. Anglo American has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $49.42.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

