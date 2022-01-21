Morgan Stanley Trims argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price to $339.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $339.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARGX. JMP Securities raised their price target on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised argenx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $358.68.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $281.48 on Tuesday. argenx has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.98.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS. Research analysts predict that argenx will post -7.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in argenx by 110.3% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,058,000 after acquiring an additional 341,605 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in argenx by 80.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after acquiring an additional 128,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in argenx by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in argenx by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 110,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in argenx by 341.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

