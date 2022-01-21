Morgan Stanley Trims Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Target Price to $111.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $88.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.85. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $74.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. The company had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,785,000 after purchasing an additional 426,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 920,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,037,000 after buying an additional 118,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,501,000 after buying an additional 129,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

