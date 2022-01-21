Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $319.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $210,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

