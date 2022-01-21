Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $88,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,513 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,748,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,587. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.07 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

