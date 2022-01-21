MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €215.00 by UBS Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €215.00 ($244.32) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €210.64 ($239.37).

ETR:MTX opened at €197.95 ($224.94) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €183.57 and a 200 day moving average of €193.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

