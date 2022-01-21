Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

MUR stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

