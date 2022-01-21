Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 431 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED stock opened at $134.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.37. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.79 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.