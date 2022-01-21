Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $44,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $64.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

