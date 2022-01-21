Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 42.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after buying an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 90,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $84.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -192.40%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

