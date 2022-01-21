MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,503 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,761% compared to the average daily volume of 457 put options.

MYTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -27.47. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.43 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

