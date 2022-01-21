Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Position Raised by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 112,611 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.56% of Natera worth $58,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

NTRA stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,568 shares of company stock worth $13,042,208 in the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

