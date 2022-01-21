National Bank Financial Comments on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. Cfra lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

TSE GIL opened at C$49.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$9.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.66. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$31.72 and a 1-year high of C$55.13.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$915.04 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.