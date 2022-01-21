National Bank Financial Trims B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price to C$8.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.

BTG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 595,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890,454. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

