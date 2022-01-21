National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Gap Up to $37.64

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.64, but opened at $38.49. National Research shares last traded at $38.84, with a volume of 820 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $992.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 24.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $5,034,699.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,652 shares of company stock valued at $10,995,396. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in National Research by 55.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 489,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after buying an additional 127,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

