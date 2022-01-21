Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) were down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.42. Approximately 47,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,734,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Get Navient alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Navient by 441.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.