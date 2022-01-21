Needham & Company LLC Cuts Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target to $25.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 85.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGNI. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

MGNI stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Magnite has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 135.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Magnite in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Magnite in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

