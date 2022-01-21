Needham & Company LLC Lowers Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target to $10.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $6.19 on Friday. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.75.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,469,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,718,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,540,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,504,000. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

