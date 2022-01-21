Neo (NEO) Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $136.88 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.50 or 0.00053826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00053750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

