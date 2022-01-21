Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,296,000 after acquiring an additional 164,983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,874,000 after buying an additional 151,291 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 706,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 398,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,957,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 238,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $132.01. 180,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,719. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.77.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

