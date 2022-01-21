Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lowered to Underperform at Macquarie

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a $425.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.50.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $508.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.38. Netflix has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $225.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

