Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $72.80 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

