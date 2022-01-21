Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.38.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average is $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 559,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,611,000 after buying an additional 96,375 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

