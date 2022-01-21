New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $29.00. The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 4,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 670,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.93%.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

